A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Boston Celtics fans took a page out of the supporters of the New York Knicks on Tuesday night as they treated Trae Young with some savagery in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series. Late in the fourth quarter with the game in the balance, the home crowd decided to shower the Hawks star with a heap of “F**k Trae Young” chants. It did not get the desired effect, though, with Trae eventually closing out the game with a game-winning triple.

After the game, Young was asked to share his reaction to the jeering and if it was reminiscent of how the Knicks fans treated him in Madison Square Garden. Trae downplayed the similarity, though, while also coming out with a defiant response to the viciousness of the Boston crowd:

“When people do that, I think it’s just total respect,” Young said. “I mean, they don’t do that to everybody.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When people do that, I think it’s just total respect. I mean, they don’t do that to everybody.”@TheTraeYoung in response to chants from the Celtics crowd pic.twitter.com/ohlQqxAQLl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2023

I’m not exactly sure Celtics fans feel that way about Trae Young. It doesn’t matter much, though. The Hawks star took the slander in stride and he stepped up for his team when it mattered the most. Trae Young kept his team alive through his heroics on Tuesday night and he will now look to do the same in Game 6. This series now heads to Atlanta with the Hawks down 3-2. They still have a gargantuan task ahead, but the important thing is that they now live to fight another day.