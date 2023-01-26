Spain’s Copa del Rey has a Madrid derby slated for Thursday evening, as Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid in the tournament’s quarterfinals. Ahead of the rivalry clash, Atletico Madrid fans took things vastly too far with a heinous and disgusting act targeting Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. An effigy donning a Vinicius Jr. jersey could be seen hanging from a bridge in the capital ahead of the clash alongside a banner that, translated, reads “Madrid hates Real.”

Atletico Madrid fans have hung a Viní Jr doll with a poster saying: “Madrid hates Real.” pic.twitter.com/Ju763ryJnZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 26, 2023

Vinicius Jr. has stirred up quite the controversy during his time in Madrid, frequently being the victim of racial abuse from fans who are not fond of his goalscoring celebrations. The Brazilian hasn’t let that stop him from dancing after his goals, though these latest actions extend far beyond verbal abuse.

The disgusting act from Atletico fans ahead of the rivalry game with Real Madrid has no place in the sport, and quite clearly crosses the boundaries between a sporting rivalry and blatant intolerance.

In response to the disgusting antics from Atletico ultras, Los Blancos fans are planning a standing ovation for their star winger at the 20th minute of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Vinicius wears the No. 20 kit at Real.

Of course, the actions are not indicative of the entire Atletico fanbase, rather the “ultras” who have stirred up controversy for years. This time, their antics went way too far.

Atletico Madrid released a statement lambasting the actions of the ultras, calling their antics “repugnant.” Real also issued a statement in support of Vinicius Jr.