Atletico Madrid fans have once again come under scrutiny for directing racist chants at Real Madrid‘s Vinicius Jr., labeling him a ‘chimpanzee' ahead of Atletico's clash with Inter Milan, reported by GOAL. The deplorable incident unfolded outside the stadium, adding to a series of racial taunts aimed at the Brazilian forward, who has been subjected to such abuse in the past.
This latest episode adds to a distressing pattern of behavior targeting Vinicius Jr. During a previous Madrid derby in 2021, he endured monkey chants and gestures from Atletico supporters. Despite his pleas for intervention, authorities concluded that the actions did not meet the threshold for a criminal offense, citing the intense atmosphere of the derby and the brief duration of the incident.
Atletico fans have a troubling history of targeting Vinicius. In a separate incident in February 2023, four supporters were convicted for hanging a mannequin adorned with a Vinicius shirt from a bridge, accompanied by a derogatory message.
The recent resurgence of racist chants against Vinicius Junior may have serious legal ramifications for Atletico Madrid. Unlike previous instances where the rivalry with Real Madrid was cited as a mitigating factor, this time, there is no such defense available, as Real Madrid was not involved in the fixture. Vinicius has been vocal in his calls for stringent penalties, including lifetime bans, for individuals found guilty of racial abuse.
This disturbing incident highlights the persistent issue of racism in football stadiums and underscores the urgent need for decisive action to address such behavior. As authorities launch an investigation, Atletico Madrid could face significant sanctions for the actions of their fans, serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against discrimination in the sport.