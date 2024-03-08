Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham has faced disappointment as both he and the club lost their appeal against the red card he received in a contentious La Liga clash with Valencia, reported by GOAL. The midfielder was handed a straight red card after the final whistle, a consequence of his frustration when a late goal, which he believed to be the winner, was ruled out by referee Gil Manzano. The match concluded in a 2-2 draw.
Bellingham's reaction to the disallowed goal involved a vocal expression, reportedly shouting, “it’s a f*cking goal” toward the match officials, resulting in his first red card in his Blancos career. Real Madrid had hoped for a reversal of the decision, but the Appeal Committee has upheld the red card.
In an interview with Movistar, Bellingham addressed the incident, expressing his perspective on the matter: “It's difficult to say because obviously there's investigations or appeals going on and stuff like that. And the one thing I will say is that what happened, happened with the referee and the decision to blow the whistle. We all know what happened, and we have to remember that he's human, you know, but so am I.”
Despite his disagreement with the decision, Bellingham acknowledged his responsibility for the actions that led to the red card. He also hinted at the possibility of a lack of common sense in assessing his behavior. The 20-year-old star emphasized that, while he finds the two-game suspension excessive, he is prepared to take responsibility and support the team from the stands.
With the red card upheld, Jude Bellingham will now be sidelined for two La Liga fixtures. Real Madrid's upcoming matches against Celta Vigo on Sunday and Osasuna on March 16 will be without the influential midfielder. The Blancos will also miss Bellingham's contributions until they face Athletic Club on March 31 after the international break.