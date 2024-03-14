In a thrilling Champions League encounter, Atletico Madrid‘s Antoine Griezmann didn't hold back in delivering a brutal dig at Alexis Sanchez after the Chilean winger missed a crucial penalty against them, reported by GOAL. The match against Inter Milan saw Griezmann and Memphis Depay's goals forcing extra time with a 2-2 aggregate draw.
As the game went into extra time, the tension heightened. However, with no goals scored in the additional 30 minutes, the match ultimately proceeded to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. It was during this critical moment that Alexis Sanchez failed to convert his spot kick for Inter, providing Griezmann with an opportunity to openly mock Sanchez's mentality, branding him “a coward,” a moment captured by Spanish TV station Movistar.
Despite Inter holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg, they couldn't maintain their advantage in the return fixture, falling to a 2-1 defeat. This result led to the penalty shootout, which proved pivotal for Atletico. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak emerged as the hero, saving two penalties and securing a 3-2 victory in the shootout.
Antoine Griezmann's standout performance against Inter Milan marked his return to form after recovering from injury. Although he didn't take a penalty himself, his impact was undeniable as Atletico advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Atletico Madrid now joins Real Madrid and Barcelona as the third Spanish team in the quarter-finals. With their eyes set on further success in the tournament, Atletico eagerly anticipates the upcoming draw scheduled for Friday, March 15, where they will discover their next opponent.