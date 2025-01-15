The release date for Atomic Heart's third DLC, Enchantment Under The Sea, is arriving soon. This DLC follows the game's second expansion – Trapped in Limbo -, and follows P-3's adventure through a vastly different Chelomey Complex and more. Furthermore, the DLC adds new weapons, enemy types, and locations for the player to explore. Without further ado, let's take a look!

Atomic Heart Enchantment Under The Sea DLC #3 Release Date – January 28th, 2025

The Atomic Heart Enchantment Under The Sea DLC Release Date is Tuesday, January 28th, 2025. The DLC will be available on all platforms of the game, which includes PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Furthermore, the DLC will cost $9.99. Alternatively, you can purchase the Atomic Pass for $39.99, which grants access to all DLCs when they launch(ed). Regardless, you only need to purchase this DLC if you only want to play this one.

Atomic Heart DLC #3 Gameplay

Enchantment Under The Sea brings back the familiar gameplay experience we've come to expect from Atomic Heart. However, there's new weapons and abilities which make it worth checking out.

Firstly, the DLC features new enemy types, inspired by the “Sea” theme of the DLC. You'll fight crustaceous creatures alongside the Mannequins from DLC #1. Furthermore, the Robo-Girl, one of Atomic Heart's flagship Robots, will finally be fight-able. These robots appeared in several pre-release trailers, and even through some moments of the game. Now, you'll get to fight one. But fear not, for you'll have new tools at your disposal.

In terms of new weapons and abilities, here's what we've seen so far:

A new shotgun. This gun seems to have a fast fire-rate, capable of tearing down waves of foes. Granny Zina supplies this weapon to the player in the trailer.

A new melee weapon – Looks similar to some of the weapons from the main game. However, we do not yet know of its special abilities or upgrades.

Ability – Underwater, you'll need to use a glove's new ability to quickly traverse from one spot to another. May be useful in avoiding the eel.

Furthermore, the DLC allows you to travel through underwater areas. As you avoid the nasty Moray eel robot, you'll swim through a beautiful area obviously inspired by Bioshock's Rapture. Overall, you'll explore underground, underwater, on dry land, and much more in DLC 3.

Enchantment Under The Sea Story – Atomic Heart DLC #3

The game's third DLC follows the “Trapped in Limbo” DLC, which ultimately continue the game's longer ending. WARNING! From here on, expect to see spoilers for Atomic Heart if you haven't yet done so.

Atomic Heart featured two endings for the player to choose from. Depending on your choice, P-3 can either assist Granny Zina and Char-les (Chariton) in the fight against Dr. Sechenov, or abandon the mission entirely. While the latter led to the “Annihilation Instinct” DLC, the former leads you to Limbo.

The Trapped in Limbo DLC follows P-3 on his adventure through the dream-like realm of Limbo. In the story he's reunited wife Ekaterina, but must find a way to return to the real world and confront Char-les. At the end of the DLC, P-3 finally escapes, vowing to bring Katya back and save the day.

Now, Enchantment Under the Sea seems to follow this entire plot-line. According to the trailer description, “Major P-3 dives to the underwater complex to save all humanity.” with a “Twin at his side”. This seems to suggest that P-3 found a way to bring one of the Twins back, which would help in his quest to stop Char-les.

The DLC also seems to bring back familiar characters like Granny Zina, who's revealed to be P-3's mother-in-law at the end of the game. She will likely play a big role in the story. Hopefully, she'll provide you with some nice weapons, too.

The DLC trailer also revealed two new human characters, one of whom is displayed on the DLC's key art. We do not yet know much about them, but expect them to play a role in the plot. Lastly, the giant Moray-eel defends the underwater portion of the complex. You need to avoid this creature in order to advance forward.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Atomic Heart Enchantment Under The Sea Release Date. We look forward to diving into the next story of Mundfish's epic FPS. If you haven't yet, check out our reviews of the first two DLCs ahead of DLC 3's launch.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.