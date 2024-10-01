Developer Mundfish has finally released a new Atomic Heart teaser for the long-awaited DLC 3. The trailer, which is roughly 40 seconds long, actually gives us a few important details on what we can expect in the final product. But many questions remain, and we look forward to finding out when the DLC launches. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Atomic Heart DLC 3 Teaser.

Will There Be An Atomic Heart DLC 3?

Atomic Heart DLC 3 has been confirmed, as developer Mundfish released a new teaser trailer, which shows off a familiar location and mascot of the series. Without further ado, let’s analyze the trailer and it’s description to see what we’re going up against.

The trailer itself shows “Robogirl” which is a robot seen, but not interacted throughout the campaign. For those who’ve watched Atomic Heart’s older trailers or dev videos, you’ve likely seen this robot before. But now, it seems like we’ll have a chance to fight one when DLC launches.

According to Mundfish, the DLC takes place in both new and familiar locations. One of those locations includes the Chelomey Complex, one of the most critical locations of the main game. After the robot uprising, Chelomey looks like a shadow of its former self.

The main enemy has not been revealed, though Mundfish says a “huge robot” is now in charge of the facility. It’ll be up to the main character (presumably P-3) to stop the robots and restore peace to Facility 3826.

Which Ending does Atomic Heart DLC 3 Follow?

As of right now, we’re not sure which ending this DLC continues after. Annihilation Instinct takes place after a certain ending. Limbo takes place after another. WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

One on hand, this DLC could take place after Annihilation Instinct, where P-3 flies away with Granny Zina in hot pursuit. On the other hand, it could even take place after DLC 2, where P-3 escapes Limbo and seeks revenge on Zakharov. Considering the enemy is referred to as a huge robot, we’re inclined to believe it takes place after DLC 1.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Atomic Heart DLC 3 so far. We look forward to returning to Chelomey and finding out what Mundfish has in store for us this time. DLC 2 wasn’t a strong entry, and we’re hoping to see developers go back to their roots

