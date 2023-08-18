Novak Djokovic made more tennis history with his victory over Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open. With his round of 16 triumph, Djokovic is now 19-0 against Monfils on the ATP Tour, the most wins without a loss against one opponent in the tour's history.

The previous record was held by Rafael Nadal, who is 18-0 against Richard Gasquet in ATP events.

Djokovic made quick work of Monfils, dropping five games to the Frenchman in a 6-3, 6-2 straight sets win. It's Djokovic's second consecutive win over Monfils with that scoreline, beating the latter in Madrid last year with identical numbers.

The pair have played each other in a Grand Slam five times, most recently at the Australian Open in 2018. Monfils won the first set in that second-round matchup before Djokovic cruised to a four-set victory, dropping seven games across the final three sets.

The two also squared off in the quarterfinals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, with Djokovic prevailing. Monfils again took the first set before Djokovic swept the next two.

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for a return to the US Open after being unable to play in last year's tournament because he was not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has won the US Open three times and most recently lost the final in 2021 to Daniil Medvedev.

Gael Monfils is a very respected player on the ATP Tour and made a great living for himself as a professional tennis player. Surely just once though, he'd like to nab a match off of Novak Djokovic.