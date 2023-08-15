As he gets ready to make his US comeback, Novak Djokovic has zero regrets about everything that transpired the last two years.

Djokovic will be competing on American soil for the first time since 2021 when he takes part in doubles action at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday before embarking in singles action on Wednesday.

Of course, the main reason the 23-time Grand Slam winner couldn't compete in 2022 was because of his vaccination stance that saw him not only get deported from Australia last year, but also miss out on Cincinnati and the US Open among other American tournaments as he wasn't allowed entry.

Many believe Djokovic could have increased his Grand Slam tally even further had he competed in those events. But all that is in the past now for the Serbian superstar who is only looking ahead to making his return.

“Throughout my life I’ve really developed this kind of mindset that I don’t look back with regret on things,” Djokovic said (via Tennis 365). “Things happening on the outside, the reason I was not here for two years, I have zero regrets. I’m glad to be back. I’ve had plenty of success on American soil.

“… I’m very excited to return to the country after two years; I’m very grateful for all the love that people are giving me.”

Djokovic is still going strong at 36 as he's already won the Australian Open and French Open this year. Had he won at Wimbledon last month, he would have been one step closer to achieving a calendar slam at the US Open which takes place later this month.

But despite all his success, talk of retirement has also increased given his age while his father also notably hoped that he called it a day in 2024.

But for now, all that seems highly unlikely as Djokovic claims he still has that inner fire within him to keep competing for the biggest goals.

“I have to recover as quickly as possible and be ready to give my best for the exciting challenges that lie ahead,” he added. “If I weren’t motivated, I would stop playing.

“It’s exciting that after almost 20 years on Tour, to keep that inner fire that drives me to fight for big goals. I want to keep winning tournaments.”