Novak Djokovic is thrilled to be playing Gael Monfils next.

Djokovic advanced to the last 16 of the Cincinnati Open after Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was forced to retire in the second set due to injury. Djokovic won the first set 6-4 in what was his first taste of singles action on American soil since 2021.

The Serbian superstar wished Fokina well as he was left with mixed emotions.

“It's never the way you like to win, I think for the crowd as well,” Djokovic said (via ATP Tour). “Coming in, they expect to see a battle, they expect to see a match. Of course it's great for me to be able to come back to the court and win a match. Obviously mixed emotions with the way it finished.

“Nevertheless, I'm hoping that I can build my form day to day and progress through the tournament with raising the level.”

Djokovic's next opponent is Monfils, who has been in some good form lately. The Frenchman defeated Canadian Open finalist Alex de Minaur in straight sets to reach the last 16.

Prior to that, Monfils reached the quarterfinals in Toronto where he defeated the likes of Christopher Eubanks and Stefanos Tsitsipas before falling to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

“He's an amazing guy. Someone I truly respect and like a lot as a person,” Djokovic said of Monfils. “He brings so much joy to the fans, so much entertainment. One of the most charismatic players that we've had in the past two decades on the Tour. It's great to see him back after several years of struggling with injuries. He's playing as good as ever.”

Djokovic also made note of how Monfils is one of the few veterans like him who are still around and doing well on the ATP Tour.

“He's a year older than me,” Djokovic added. “Everybody talks about my age, but what about him! He's doing amazing, so it's going to be a duel of the veterans tomorrow I guess.”

While it should be an entertaining contest, Monfils will be looking to break a sorry head-to-head record. Djokovic is currently 18-0 against Monfils dating back to their first game back at the 2005 US Open.

Their most recent meeting came in the Madrid Open round of 32 last year where Djokovic won in straight sets.