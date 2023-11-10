Former World No. 1 men's tennis player Andy Murray is once again splitting with his coach, the legendary Ivan Lendl

When it comes to breaking up, the wise Jerry Seinfeld said it best. “A breakup is like knocking over a coke machine. You can't do it in one push. You got to rock it back and forth a few times, and then it goes over.” Those words ring especially true following the news that Andy Murray is splitting with his coach, Ivan Lendl, for the third time, per ESPN.

Although the breakup is reportedly amicable, it is unlikely that this coke machine will be re-assembled going forward. Their latest stint was undoubtedly the least memorable of their run. Despite an upset win versus Matteo Berrettini and a third-round appearance in the 2023 Australian Open, Murray struggled to find his form late in the year.

Injuries, and now age have greatly hampered a future Hall of Fame career. The 36-year-old Scot most recently collapsed against Alex De Minaur at the Paris Masters on Oct. 30. Fans will surely miss stealing a gaze at the iconic Lendl scowl during matches.

Ivan the Terrible was a polarizing presence during his playing days, but no one can argue with his greatness. He won eight Grand Slam titles (94 career ATP singles titles) before helping Murray win three majors of his own. During the greatest era in tennis history, his tutelage was vital.

Andy Murray fulfilled his ample promise and claimed the No. 1 world ranking in 2016. It remains the peak of their successful partnership. Both greats will go their separate ways for presumably the final time, but they will forever be linked to one another in the annals of tennis history.