Novak Djokovic's father wants his son to retire in 2024.

Although Djokovic recently suffered defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon earlier this month, he's still going strong at the age of 36.

He already won the Australian Open and French Open to increase his Grand Slam tally to 23 while he remains a major favorite to not only become World No. 1 during the hard-court season, but also win the US Open as well.

But for his father, Srdjan, the 36-year-old already achieved everything he could have wanted as far back as seven to eight years ago.

That is why he's hoping his son eventually calls it a day next year.

“As far as my wishes for him go, he has already fulfilled them all seven-eight years ago. The rest is this amazing bonus,” Srdjan Djokovic said in Sportal’s documentary Novak Djokovic – Untold Stories (via Tennis Majors) “Tennis is only one segment of his life, not his whole life, I expect him to be recognized for the things he will do after his career ends as well, after he leaves the tennis world, which I hope it will happen next year.”

The senior Djokovic believes that the physical and mental toll of tennis prevents his son from devoting sufficient time to other aspects of life.

“And for Novak to slowly but surely… It’s not the end, but in a year-and-a-half let’s say… My wish as a father – I think for some time that he should have stopped working this extremely difficult job,” he added. “It’s physically and mentally challenging and very demanding – with him being fully dedicated for 30 years, and not taking his foot off the gas, there is not much time for other things in life.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Djokovic's mother Dijana who also wants to see her son play for another year or two.

“It’s all up to him,” Dijana sad in the same documentary. “As far as I’m concerned, he can retire right now – he has won everything.”

Djokovic, however, will disagree as while he may have won everything, he has not achieved everything he possibly can.

For starters, had he won at Wimbledon, he'd not only win 24 Grand Slam titles equaling Margaret Court — he'd have also tied Roger Federer's record of eight SW19 titles.

There's also the elusive calendar slam achievement which the Serbian superstar has come close to achieving on a number of occasions.

For now, it looks like Djokovic will continue playing. However, 2024 would be some year if both him and Rafael Nadal end up calling it a day.