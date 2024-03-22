The Auburn basketball team took a hit early on in the contest against Yale after Chad Baker-Mazara was ejected from the game. He threw an elbow and the officials ruled it a flagrant two. However, Baker-Mazara's immediate reaction has the sports world buzzing.
You can see the Auburn basketball star throw an elbow at his opponent while they're running down the court. The game was blown dead and the refs took time to make sure they got the right call. Chad Baker-Mazara ran toward the locker room after the decision was made.
— wow that was crazy (@CowardlyDoggo) March 22, 2024
Roughly ten minutes later, Baker-Mazara sent a now-deleted message on X reacting to being ejected from the game against Yale. It's pretty funny to imagine him immediately grabbing his phone and tweeting after being ejected from a game.
Auburn player tweeting not even 10 minutes after being ejected, the NCAA Tournament is simply the greatest pic.twitter.com/jAckY60Pzq
— Will Warren (@statsbywill) March 22, 2024
Shortly after deleting that message, the Auburn basketball star sent another message. This time though, he's simply showing support for his teammates.
“I believe in my boys they got em!!”
It's a truly funny moment for this years tournament. Chad Baker-Mazara's actions cause quite the stir on social media as well.
Chad Baker-Mazara still doing Chad Baker-Mazara things and got himself ejected. Some things never change. pic.twitter.com/KM9PjVrWuK
— David Roberto (@DRS_74) March 22, 2024
Not sure the elbow is worth a suspension. It wasn't like Baker-Mazara jumped off the top rope and landed on the opponent's head. But hey, to each their own.
Dirty play by Chad Baker Mazara, gonna cost auburn in this game and prob should be suspended 1 if they win.
— Ian Epstein (@IanEp11) March 22, 2024
Some players just can't handle their emotions. Hopefully it doesn't cost Auburn basketball the game. Especially considering Chad Baker-Mazara is one of their best players.
Just a stupid selfish play by Chad Baker-Mazara. #MarchMadness #Auburn
— Kyle Granger (@CoachGranger90) March 22, 2024
Apparently this is nothing new for Baker-Mazara.
I swear Chad Baker-Mazara finds drama in every single Auburn game.
— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 22, 2024
It'll be interesting to see what the NCAA decides to do with the Auburn basketball star. Especially if the team advances past Yale. There will likely be speculation that Chad Baker-Mazara could be suspended in the second round. However, nothing is guaranteed right now.
Yale is playing well so far though. They're only losing 41-34 to end the first half. So, they're within striking distance. The Bulldogs have a chance to pull off the upset. And if they do, everyone will wonder Chad Baker-Mazara could have been the difference-maker.
This season, Baker-Mazara has averaged 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Auburn is definitely going to miss that production anytime he's not on the court.