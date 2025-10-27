Leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 127-120 road victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, Austin Reaves recorded a career-high performance.

In the absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic due to injuries, Reaves assumed full control of the Los Angeles offense, scoring a career-high 51 points, narrowly missing a triple-double with 11 rebounds and nine assists. He also added two steals, shooting 12-of-22 from the field, 6-of-10 from three, and an impressive 21-of-22 from the free-throw line, joining the exclusive group of Russell Westbrook and James Harden to hit these numbers

Reaves’ 51-point explosion surpasses his previous career best of 45 points against the Indiana Pacers last February. This performance made him the 12th player in Lakers history to score 50 or more points in a single game and the eighth in franchise history to convert 20 or more free throws in one contest. He now joins an elite group of Lakers who have reached the 50-point milestone in the modern era, a list that includes Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron, and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles was behind 101-97 midway through the fourth quarter after a Domantas Sabonis three-pointer. Then, with a trio of three-pointers, Reaves led a 20-5 run, giving the Lakers an 11-point lead late in the game that Sacramento could not overcome.

Five Lakers finished in double figures. Deandre Ayton posted 22 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block; Rui Hachimura scored 18 points with three rebounds; Marcus Smart contributed 11 points and five assists; and Jake LaRavia added 11 points and six boards.

Reaves led the way from the free-throw line, converting 21-of-22 as Los Angeles outscored the Kings 41-12. The Lakers also controlled the glass, collecting 47 rebounds compared to Sacramento’s 40. Despite the Kings’ strong outside shooting, outscoring Los Angeles 54-24 from beyond the arc, Reaves’ offensive mastery and clutch scoring carried the Lakers to the win.

Zach LaVine led Sacramento with 32 points, while DeMar DeRozan contributed 21 points and six rebounds.

Reaves’ performance earned praise from his teammate James, who celebrated it on social media, calling Reaves “TOOO TOUGH!!”

The Lakers, now 2-1 on the season, will continue their road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday without any rest. Reaves will again have to carry the scoring load with James and Doncic out.