Paige Bueckers has spent 2025 collecting multiple accolades and awards, from the NCAA championship to cap off her final stint at UConn to the WNBA Rookie of the Year trophy she earned by leading the Dallas Wings in her first year. Now she has a new piece of hardware to show off as she unveils the Huskies' championship rings to the public for the first time.

The jewelry is adorned with 12 trapezoid-shaped stones that represent the total number of national titles UConn women's basketball has won and five triangle stones commemorating the program's five straight Big East tournament victories. Bueckers also revealed that she and teammates Azzi Fudd and Carolina Ducharme helped design the rings for their 2024-25 Huskies team.

“I'm a huge silver girlie,” Bueckers' explanation of the ring began. “We all collaborated. We wanted mostly silver, but we got the national championship trophy as the gold, of course, and then the “UConn” across the front.”

Bueckers went on to point out all the intricate details they chose to include on the team's rings.

“National champs [written on the top and bottom], and the blue and the silver. Lots of silver diamonds, of course, on the side. You got your last name and your number. “[On] the other side, we've got 2025, the year we won it, and ‘the power of friendship' [written], which is the reason that we did win it,” Bueckers added, referencing the team's motto and philosophy during the 2024-25 season.

Paige Bueckers, Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd designed the 2025 NCAA Championship ring. Paige walks us through the design process 💍 pic.twitter.com/ouIXuI7hj3 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) October 24, 2025

Article Continues Below

“And then at the bottom, ‘vibes' was our vibe of the year,” she continued with a smile. “We just went off of straight vibes, and we stuck together through it all. And on the inside of the ring where you put your finger, we have the national championship score, the Final Four score, the Elite Eight score, and the Sweet 16 score. So kind of the journey to get there.”

To top it all off, Bueckers revealed that a piece of the actual game basketball is encased inside the title rings under the removable bezel. “So that's a piece of the basketball that we won it with on the inside,” she pointed out.

“So, all in all, a beautiful decoration [representing] all that we accomplished … kind of just encapsulated everything that we had and everything that we went through to get there. So a total summary and a beautiful masterpiece of the national championship journey,” Bueckers concluded.

rings fit for champions 💍 pic.twitter.com/vRJfRFOJJv — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) October 24, 2025

UConn went undefeated in conference play for the second year in a row en route to the team's first-place finish, ending the year with a 37-3 record and tied for the seventh-most wins in a campaign in school history.