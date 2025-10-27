The Green Bay Packers ended a 55-year losing streak in the Steel City as they overcame the Steelers with a 35-25 road win on Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium, their first win in Pittsburgh since Week 12, 1970. Behind 16-7 at halftime, Green Bay stormed back in the second half behind quarterback Jordan Love, who threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns, outdueling his former mentor, Aaron Rodgers.

Love, drafted in 2020 as Rodgers’ eventual successor, completed 29 of 37 passes with a 134.2 passer rating. He tied Brett Favre’s franchise record with 20 consecutive completions at one point, including two touchdowns to tight end Tucker Kraft, who had a career-high 143 receiving yards, 131 of which came after the catch.

Rookie wide receiver Savion Williams scored his first NFL touchdown on an 8-yard reception, while WR Christian Watson, making his 2025 debut after an ACL injury, contributed four catches for 85 yards.

WR Romeo Doubs added three receptions for 44 yards, and running back Emanuel Wilson totaled 87 yards from scrimmage on 11 carries and three receptions. Josh Jacobs ran for 33 yards and a touchdown, including a pivotal 3-yard score in the fourth quarter that gave the Packers the lead for good.

Green Bay’s defense bailed the team out in the second half, sacking Rodgers three times, two by Rashan Gary and one by Micah Parsons, and forcing a crucial fumble recovered by S Javon Bullard. LB Edgerrin Cooper also forced a fumble that halted a late Pittsburgh drive, and LB Ty’Ron Hopper broke up a potential two-point conversion, sealing the win.

For the Steelers, Rodgers finished 24 of 36 for 219 yards with two touchdowns. DK Metcalf had five catches for 55 yards and a score, while Roman Wilson caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. RB Jaylen Warren rushed 13 times for 62 yards. After a strong start, Pittsburgh struggled in the second half, allowing 28 points while scoring just three. Pittsburgh also failed to create a turnover for the third consecutive game.

The scoring sequence began in the first quarter with a 16-yard touchdown from Love to Kraft, briefly giving the Packers a 7-3 lead. The Steelers countered with field goals and a late first-half touchdown to lead 16-7. Green Bay turned the second half around with three straight scoring drives, including Williams' touchdown, Jacobs’ go-ahead run, and Kraft’s 24-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. The Packers added two field goals from Brandon McManus to reach 35 points, while Rodgers’ late 21-yard touchdown to Roman Wilson made the final 35-25.

The win improves the Packers to 5-1-1, keeping them atop the NFC North, while Pittsburgh drops to 4-3. Green Bay will welcome the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 at Lambeau Field, while the Steelers will face the Indianapolis Colts next week.