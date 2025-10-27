For 30 minutes, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked like a team rediscovering its swagger. They were crisp, physical, and efficient on both sides of the ball. Pittsurgh took a commanding 16-7 lead into halftime over the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers was in control and the Steelers’ defense looked dialed in. What followed, though, was a meltdown so complete that it left even their most loyal fans stunned.

Second half spill

The second half was an unraveling of everything that worked in the first. Pittsburgh was outscored, 28-9, after the break. The Steelers gave up big plays through the air, failed to protect the football, and watched Jordan Love pick them apart. Tight end Tucker Kraft torched the Steelers’ secondary for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Steelers’ own offense sputtered and settled for field goals. The 35-25 defeat dropped Pittsburgh to 4-3 on the season They are still technically atop the AFC North. However, this is suddenly a team with glaring cracks in its foundation.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers most to blame for dismal second half in loss to Packers.

Defense collapses under pressure

What happened to the vaunted Steelers defense? The same group that smothered Green Bay early on completely fell apart after halftime. Missed tackles, blown coverages, and undisciplined penalties defined a night that should have belonged to them.

Love found rhythm after a shaky start. He just carved up Pittsburgh’s secondary with precision. Kraft was the biggest thorn in their side. He repeatedly found space over the middle, caught seven passes, and had two scores. Most of his 140+ yards came after the catch. Steelers defenders struggled to bring him down. On his second touchdown, Kraft even outran everyone. That was a damning indictment of the unit’s lack of speed in the back end.

Defensive captain Cameron Heyward didn’t mince words afterward, admitting, “There’s not a lot of fight in us right now.”

It showed, too. Cornerback Brandin Echols missed a tackle that led directly to a Packers touchdown. Meanwhile, safety Juan Thornhill looked lost tracking the ball on deep throws. Even standout corner Joey Porter Jr drew multiple costly penalties that extended drives.

The Steelers bet heavily on their experienced secondary to provide leadership and stability. The reality is grim, though. The veterans have slowed down, and the younger players aren’t disciplined enough to fill the gaps. Unless this defense finds a way to regain its edge, it will keep letting leads slip away.

Offensive stagnation after halftime

The offense was efficient and creative in the first half. However, it fell completely lifeless in the second. Rodgers looked sharp early. He orchestrated three scoring drives before the break. After halftime, however, the spark disappeared. The Steelers punted on three of their first five second-half possessions and turned the ball over in a crucial fourth-quarter moment that effectively sealed the loss. The offensive line crumbled under Green Bay’s second-half pressure. Rodgers was sacked three times. Those included a back-breaking takedown by Micah Parsons just as the Packers took the lead.

Even worse, the receiving corps let him down. Costly drops by George Pickens and Allen Robinson killed drives, while poor execution on third downs (1-for-10 in the second half) made sustained offense impossible. Pittsburgh relied far too heavily on kicker Chris Boswell’s leg, settling for field goals when touchdowns were needed.

The Steelers' conservative approach after taking the lead also drew criticism. They went away from the aggressive mindset that worked in the first half.

TJ Watt’s quiet night raises concerns

When a team is collapsing, its stars are expected to step up. TJ Watt didn’t.

The former Defensive Player of the Year was a non-factor against the Packers. Yes, Green Bay schemed to neutralize him with double teams and quick passes. That said, Watt simply didn’t make the impact plays that have defined his career. He finished with minimal pressure and no sacks. On the other end of the field, Parsons wreaked havoc.

It’s not just about one quiet night. Watt’s start to the season has been unusually subdued. He’s not consistently winning his matchups. Also, the lack of disruption is putting even more pressure on a shaky secondary. It’s fair to wonder whether fatigue or lingering injuries are catching up to him. Whatever the reason, though, the Steelers need Watt to reassert his dominance if they hope to stay competitive in the AFC.

Mike Tomlin’s conservatism costs them again

Ultimately, this loss lands at the feet of head coach Mike Tomlin. After taking a two-score lead into halftime, the Steelers came out flat, passive, and predictable.

Tomlin’s decision to pull back offensively backfired spectacularly. The team went into a shell, and once momentum shifted toward Green Bay, they never recovered. Rodgers himself hinted at frustration postgame. He referenced “discipline issues and unnecessary penalties.” That was an indictment of coaching as much as execution.

Tomlin has built his reputation on toughness and accountability. However, this game raised real questions about both. The Steelers looked like a team unsure of its identity.

A mirror moment for Pittsburgh

The loss to Green Bay was a mirror. It showed who the Steelers really are right now. This is a team capable of brilliance in spurts but incapable of sustaining it. The defense isn’t elite anymore. The offense lacks rhythm. The coaching staff is too conservative when games hang in the balance. At 4-3, Pittsburgh is still alive in the AFC playoff race. That said, the flaws that surfaced Sunday night can’t be ignored.