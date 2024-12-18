The No. 2 ranked Auburn basketball program has a huge sigh of relief after discovering Johni Broome's injury report. He suffered a shoulder strain against Georgia State. They deemed Broome's injury as not requiring surgery, which is a huge plus for the Auburn program, according to Justin Hockanson of On3 Sports. After Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl broke the silence on Broome's injury, this is the confirmation.



Broome has been one of the top players in college basketball this season. The senior forward is averaging 18.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Not to mention, he's been an enforcer in the paint, sending back 2.7 shots per game. His rebounding and blocked shots per game lead the SEC.



With teams like Alabama and Kentucky, they've been second-fiddle so far to Auburn basketball. Even if they're without Broome for a little while, they can maintain their hot start until their star forward comes back. Still, Broome's injury hurts both sides of the ball. The Tigers are sixth in the country in points per game (88.5). He's a dominant low-post option that truly helps Auburn play a spaced-out game.

Auburn basketball will be fine despite Johni Broome's injury

Despite his impact, the team is well-rounded, nonetheless. They have four scorers averaging more than 10 points per game. Also, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the SEC in free throw percentage (93.5% on 4.2 attempts). Furthermore, they have a nice perimeter game. Auburn basketball has four players shooting 39% or better from three-point land. Not to mention, two of their guards are shooting more than five threes a game.

They'll miss Broome's physicality and shot-blocking, as well as his accolades. For example, Broome completed a feat not seen since 1988, when he secured five straight double-doubles. This came during the Maui Invitational, where the Tigers made quick work of their opponents. Again, his strength and presence alone made teams uncomfortable around the basket. Despite his absence, Pearl has a solid offense in place.

Players will rise to the occasion in his absence. Also, they have a semi-easy schedule until the end of January. When that time approaches, they'll play the current No. 1 team and SEC rival, Tennessee basketball. Regardless, that game could be an instant classic during the 2024-25 college basketball season. He'll likely be out for the final two non-conference games against No. 16 Purdue and Monmouth.

Once that's over, then the conference play begins. Auburn basketball hopes to have Broome sometime before the thick of the season commences.