Auburn basketball is watching Johni Broome blossom into a household name across the nation for 2024-25. Broome already completed Auburn's miracle comeback against No. 5 Iowa State with his putback basket in the Monday upset. Broome, though, hit a mark not seen since 1988 Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior dropped 21 points and hauled in 16 rebounds in the Tigers' 90-76 win over Memphis at the Maui Invitational. That double-double puts him in the school history books, per Auburn director of communications Marlene Navor.

Moore was a 6-foot-7 center for the Tigers. He landed on the All-Southeastern Conference team twice. Moore averaged 18.6 points per game and lured down 9.2 rebounds during his senior season of 1987-88. He played from 1984-1988 at Auburn.

Broome is now rewriting the Tigers basketball history books in his final season with the program. He's even logged a massive number of minutes in fewer than 48 hours per the school.

And he's pulling off that feat on the island as Auburn is off to a red-hot start. The native of Plant City, Florida has Auburn ranked seventh overall at 7-0 and the Maui Invitational champions. Plus is becoming the talk of this college basketball season.

Johni Broome's 2024-25 production at Auburn gaining praise

Broome clearly is taking advantage of his Thanksgiving trip to Hawaii. Plus his final CBB season.

He scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to open the invitational against the Cyclones. But Broome stretched out his right arm just enough to tip the basketball in with 1.2 seconds left, lifting Auburn to the upset. And Broome and Auburn had to erase an 18-point lead to stun Iowa State.

Broome wasn't through establishing himself as a scoring and rebounding presence. He dropped 23 points on North Carolina Tuesday — but used both hands to pull down an astonishing 19 rebounds. His Tigers knocked off the Tar Heels 85-72. Even legendary Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams couldn't help but congratulate him, as captured by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer.

Now, Broome created his latest double-double in 32 minutes against Memphis. The senior set the tone by hitting the game's first three-pointer off a Dylan Cardwell assist. He tacked on nine points in the first 10 minutes of play. He even out-rebounded all five Memphis starters on the floor.

Broome is more than the first Auburn player to reach five straight games of hitting double digits in scoring and rebounds. Cole Cubelic of ESPN adds how Broome is the first SEC player to accomplish the following: Average 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists through the first five games in over the last 25 seasons. The Auburn star has another ESPN analyst chiming in. Duke basketball great Jay Williams anointed Broome as the man “leading the way right now” in the race for National Player of the Year.

Auburn soon will travel to Durham, North Carolina to take on the No. 11 Blue Devils on Dec. 4.