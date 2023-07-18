The status of Auburn football star Jarquez Hunter is still unknown with the start of the season a month and a half away. It's been two months since an alleged sex tape that appeared to feature Jarquez Hunter was made public. Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze offered little clarity on whether or not Hunter would be available for fall camp.

“I can’t comment on University policies or procedures,” Freeze said on SEC Media Day when asked about Hunter, via AL.com.

A few days after the alleged sex tape was released, the school indicated that at least one Auburn football player had been suspended. The school didn't mention any players by name and said that the matter was being looked into. When asked about possible player suspensions at media day, Freeze declined to comment.

“We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously,” Auburn said in a statement. “The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Hunter had 668 rushing yards on 6.4 yards per carry along with seven rushing touchdowns last season. He's the top running back of any player returning to the Auburn football team in 2023. Hunter rushed for 593 yards, including a 94-yard run, as a freshman in the 2021 college football season.

Auburn football starts its 2023 regular-season schedule with a home game against UMass on Sept. 2. The Tigers play their first SEC game against Texas A&M on Sept. 23.