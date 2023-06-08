The college football season is only a few months away! After missing out on bowl eligibility in 2022 with a measly 5-7 record, the Auburn Tigers will be seeking a big-time bounce-back season in 2023. Join us for our college football odds series where our Auburn over/under win total prediction and pick will be revealed.

Having not won at least ten games since the 2017 season, the Auburn football program has undergone a downward spiral over the last several seasons including a culmination of missing out on a bowl game for the first time in a decade. With the rest of the War Eagle faithful beginning to get restless, is this the season where the Tigers propel themselves to the upper half of the SEC Conference and win more than 6.5 games?

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: -142

Under 6.5 wins: +116

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Auburn Can Win 6.5 Games

First things first, the most encouraging aspect that points to the Auburn Tigers winning at least seven games is because they boast eleven returning starters altogether on both sides of the ball. While this will help them out largely in the depth department, Auburn is already way better off with next head coach in Hugh Freeze taking the reigns in 2023. After the puzzling hire of former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin which eventually led to his dismissal after less than two years, Auburn decided to hire a coach with a ton of familiarity in the SEC.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During his days as Ole Miss' coach from 2012-2016, Freeze racked up an impressive 39-25 mark as he also boasts a 69-32 record overall as a college head coach. Although the Tigers aren't expected to return to the top of the conference overnight, Freeze seems like the right man for the job as it wouldn't be a surprise that he leads Auburn to a successful season in year one.

Most importantly, the Tigers will win seven games this fall simply due to developing steady play within the quarterback room. At first glance, the starting job under center is Robby Ashford's to lose after he amassed over 2,300 total yards in just roughly half the season as Auburn's QB1. Making his name known as an electrifying dual-threat quarterback as a true freshman, don't be surprised if Ashford takes that next step as a passer by becoming more accurate in the pocket and on the run.

Why Auburn Can Not Win 6.5 Games

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Auburn may not win 7 games for a multitude of reasons. Not only have the Tigers failed to reach the seven-win mark over the course of the past three seasons but Auburn will now be tasked with the uphill challenge of replacing six-key contributors from last year's squad. Even more concerning, those same players who are no longer with the team surrendered 30 sacks. Alas, now having to rebuild this offensive line, Auburn at least did their due diligence in the transfer portal as they added talent with the likes of names such as three potential starters in Dillon Wade from Tulsa, Gunner Britton from Western Kentucky, and Avery Jones out of Eastern Carolina. The importance of this offensive line gelling from the get-go will be vital in whether or not the Tigers experience success in 2023.

Another area of concern for Auburn this year is not only the extremely tough scheduled slate in the competitive gauntlet of the SEC but there is a question mark on whether or not the Tigers have the necessary playmakers and speed to win consistently enough in this conference. On paper, Auburn's receiving wideouts from 2022 failed to haul in more than 26 passes on the season-long campaign and there is no doubt that you need some dynamic pass-catchers to blow the top off of opposing SEC defenses. Similarly to the offensive line, the Tigers did their best in adding some wide receiver depth and skill from the transfer portal, but this is an overall weak unit with glaring red flags.

Final Auburn Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

In what is one of the more historically rich college football programs in the nation with the 13th-most wins all-time and a pair of national championships under their belts, there is no reason for the Auburn Tigers to not experience success in the coming years. However, year one of the Hugh Freeze project will have its fair share of growing pains, and eclipsing the seven-win mark may be more difficult to pull off than they initially thought.

Final Auburn Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (+116)