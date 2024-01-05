Auburn football made a decision to fire offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery following his first season with the Tigers.

Auburn football is reportedly firing offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports. The decision by Auburn to fire Montgomery follows a disappointing 2023 season for the Tigers. Hugh Freeze and Auburn are clearly looking for a change after just one season with Montgomery.

Auburn expects to play a competitive brand of football on a consistent basis. But they failed to live up to their expectations this past season.

The Tigers finished with a 6-7 overall record and 3-5 record within their conference. Auburn's roster displayed signs of potential but they were not able to find much stability throughout the 2023 campaign. Perhaps moving on from Montgomery will re-energize the team.

However, one could argue that Auburn should have given Montgomery another chance. We discussed a failure to find stability this season, and that's also something that can be attributed to Auburn football's offensive coordinator role over the years.

Freeze released a statement on the decision to move on from Montgomery, via Arielle Schafer of CBS 42.

“I informed Philip today he would not be retained as our offensive coordinator,” Freeze said. “Philip is a good coach and a good man. Decisions like this are never easy, however, I decided this is best for our program moving forward. I'm appreciative of his efforts this past year and wish him nothing but the best.”

It will be interesting to see how Auburn football attempts to replace Montgomery. Hiring the right offensive coordinator won't automatically turn the Tigers into College Football Playoff contenders. It will provide a boost of momentum for the offense, though, which could lead to a winning season in 2024.