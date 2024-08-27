TJ Finley is getting ready to play his fifth season of college football, and he will be with his fourth team this year. Finley is now with the Western Kentucky football team, but he started his career at LSU in 2020. He then played for Auburn football for two seasons, and then he was with Texas State last year. Finley has been everywhere, and he is now the starting quarterback for the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky football will open their season against Alabama on Saturday night on the road, and TJ Finley will get the start. This will be the fourth time that has he has gone up against the Crimson Tide in his career. He played them once with LSU and twice while he was with Auburn football.

Alabama is obviously a big favorite over Western Kentucky, but Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer knows that Finley can be dangerous.

“He’s got a skill set that you can utilize in a number of different ways,” Kalen DeBoer said, according to an article from Auburn Wire. “And then, he’s a big son of a gun, so he’s a guy that can fall forward. And if he does, he’s going to go for three or four yards just getting downhill.”

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has been impressed by TJ Finley as well

Alabama football defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has also been impressed by TJ Finley. Wommack is new this year, but he did go up against Finley last year while coaching at South Alabama.

“Really impressed with him a year ago,” Kane Wommack said. “He’s got a really good release. He can make all throws. I thought he did a really good job of managing their offense really well. Took what was given early, but can work through a progression. And so, it’ll be interesting to see how Tyson (Helton) and their staff utilizes him.”

Finley had a chance to get significant snaps against Alabama in 2021, and Auburn football almost took down the Crimson Tide that season. Finley went 17/26 for 137 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in that game. Alabama beat the Tigers 24-22 in overtime.

Alabama and Western Kentucky will get things started at 7:00 ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday night. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Crimson Tide are favored by 31.5 points.