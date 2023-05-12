Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Former Auburn and LSU Tigers quarterback TJ Finley committed to the Texas State football program, according to a Friday tweet from The Athletic college football writer Max Olson.

“Auburn transfer QB T.J. Finley is heading to Texas State,” wrote Olson. “Big pickup for new HC G.J. Kinne and his staff.”

A former 3-star recruit out of Ponchatoula, La., TJ Finley initially committed to LSU over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Oregon, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2020 recruiting class that ranked fourth in the nation and featured three 5-star enrollees, including tight end Arik Gilbert, cornerback Eli Ricks and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

TJ Finley played for one season with LSU before transferring to Auburn in 2021, earning 1,258 passing yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He threw for 152 yards and one interception when the Tigers took a 41-12 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in September.

TJ Finley announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in a May tweet.

“The memories created here will never be forgotten,” he wrote. “Thank you for an amazing two years! With me graduating this summer, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.”

Auburn picked up former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne from the portal earlier this month, giving the Tigers extra depth behind QB Robby Ashford.

TJ Finley will join a Texas State football program that went 4-8 overall and 2-6 against conference opponents last season. It took victories over FIU, Appalachian State and Arkansas State and during its 2022 campaign behind 2,653 passing yards from quarterback Layne Hatcher and 772 rushing yards from running back Lincoln Pare.

Texas State’s 2023 recruiting class features 14 players who have signed their letters of intent and 23 transfers. Quarterback Malik Hornsby, who spent three seasons with Arkansas before committing to Texas State in January, highlights the team’s transfer class.