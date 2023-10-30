The Auburn Tigers football team wants to get above the .500 mark and maintain a winning record. The Tigers are 4-4 and are tied for 5th in the SEC West. Amid the mediocre season, former Michigan State football QB Payton Thorne has taken notice of Jim Harbaugh and Michigan's sign-stealing accusations. He thinks the allegations make sense after getting experience playing against the Wolverines.

Tigers' Payton Thorne connects the dots in Michigan's accusations

Thorne spent three years as a QB for the Michigan State football program. Naturally, he played against Michigan several times before he transferred to Auburn. He are his thoughts on the Wolverines' current trouble:

“After I heard that, it is interesting. It makes you think of a couple plays we had where I was scratching my head,” the veteran QB said, per Nathan King.

Michigan would have had the upper hand if their current allegations were true.

The Wolverines are accused of sending scouts to get teams' information so they can use it to their advantage. Specifically, Michigan allegedly knew teams' offensive and defensive signals, which would allow them to stop plays more easily.

Of course, Jim Harbaugh denies the allegations. He previously said he had no information on the matter and did not direct his staff to participate in such schemes.

Regardless of what happens to the Wolverines, the Auburn football squad must focus on their own performance. The Tigers dropped a game to the 11th-ranked Mississippi program, but recently beat Mississippi State.

Payton Throne threw for 230 yards and three TDs in the Tigers' last matchup. Hopefully, the veteran QB can bring the momentum into Auburn's next SEC matchup against Vanderbilt.