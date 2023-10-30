Michigan football, a clear national championship contender at the moment, is under hot water with the NCAA as they investigate the Wolverines for stealing signs from opposing programs. Staffer Conor Stalions has already been suspended by the school for his involvement, reportedly buying more than 30 tickets to opponents' games. And while Jim Harbaugh has insisted he knew nothing about the situation, Michigan reportedly rescinded their historic contract offer to him, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Well, Harbaugh has responded to the news and won't say if it's true or not.

Via Austin Meek:

“Harbaugh, on whether he had a contract offer rescinded: “I wouldn’t say that.” Goes on the say he’s got a “one-track mind” and isn’t going to answer questions about the investigation or his contract talks.”

The offer would make Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten conference. This is what Harbaugh had to say recently about the sign-stealing saga:

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” he said.

Having already served a three-game suspension this season for violating recruiting rules a couple of years back, this latest ordeal isn't a good look for Jim Harbaugh, whether he's involved or not. He's currently on a five-year, $36.7 million deal that will run out in 2026.

It remains to be seen what the ultimate punishment will be for Michigan football, but this is certainly a messy situation for all, including the head coach.