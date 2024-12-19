Auburn football has made another quality improvement on defense for 2025. Former LSU linebacker Xavier Atkins announced on Wednesday that he is transferring, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

“BREAKING: LSU transfer LB Xavier Atkins has Committed to Auburn, he tells On3 Sports.

The 6’0 210 LB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining Ranked as the No. 6 LB in the Portal (per On3 Industry)”

Atkins is heading into his second season, and has a lot to build on after recording just three tackles in two appearances as a freshman.

Expand Tweet

Auburn was in need of help at linebacker, after losing Eugene Asante, Austin Keys and Dorian Mausi Jr.

Auburn football continues to make a splash in the portal

The only perk to Auburn's lackluster 5-7 season, is that coach Freeze and his staff can start planning for what is to come. The Tigers have worked to get things rolling for what needs to be redemption shot for Freeze next year. On the offensive side of the football, the program added two talented transfer portal quarterbacks in Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold and Stanford's Ashton Daniels.

Defense is what really needed to be addressed by the Tigers, after surrendering 339.0 opponent yards per game in the 2024-25 campaign.