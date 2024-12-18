Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron likely would not be considered a big fan of former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is joining the Auburn football program next season.

When discussing NIL deals of some of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal around college football on ‘McCready & Siskey', McCarron was told that Arnold, who Oklahoma benched during the season for true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., will be making more than $1.5 million per year at Auburn.

“Oh God, oh f–k,” McCarron said after learning the reported news.

Part of that disgust, the hosts joked, was that McCarron played at Alabama before NIL, which did not allow him to rake in the cash modern-day college football quarterbacks can. Another part, McCarron elaborated, of the disgust is that the former ‘Bama QB does not believe Arnold is worth the alleged $2.5 to 3 million price he earned by signing with the Auburn football program.

“This is a serious thing,” McCarron said, “what did Hugh Freeze see watching Oklahoma tape that made him say… And this is not to bash Jackson Arnold, I think he’s a great athlete, I think he’s underestimated as an athlete. To play the quarterback position, the last time I checked, you got to be able to throw the damn football. I didn’t see that all year. When did he ever throw it and win?”

Arnold, who will be a junior next fall, began the 2024 season as the Sooners' starting quarterback. But during a disastrous game vs. Tennessee, Arnold's fifth career starts, Oklahoma turned to Hawkins Jr., who started for a few weeks before Arnold reassumed the starting position. In total, he started nine games and appeared in 10, accumulating 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air and 444 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.

Auburn landed Arnold shortly after he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers, in Freeze's second year, went 5-7 with Payton Thorne taking the bulk of the snaps at quarterback.