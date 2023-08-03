Hugh Freeze is heading into his first season as head coach with the Auburn football program, and he made it clear that he is uncertain about where his team stacks up compared to the competition ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

“It makes me feel a little bit anxious that I may be behind in our evaluation of who we are and what we can do,” Hugh Freeze said, via Alex Scarborough of ESPN. “Maybe we are. That's a feeling I have to battle.”

Freeze took an aggressive approach in building the team this offseason, but said that he felt it was the right approach, but now the Auburn football program has to “hurry and catch up,” according to Scarborough.

A key addition was Payton Thorne, a quarterback who transferred from the Michigan State football program. It will be important for Freeze to get Payton Thorne integrated, if he plans on the former Michigan State football player to be the team's starting quarterback. Freeze said it is an uncomfortable fall camp because of the turnover.

“This is the most uncomfortable fall camp I'm going into and it's because of this new world [of roster turnover],” Freeze said, via Scarborough. “We had players we added after spring ball, and one's a quarterback and I haven't coached him a single practice and everyone's asking, ‘What do you think?' I have no idea.”

It will be interesting to see if Freeze can get Auburn ready to play early on in the 2023 season.