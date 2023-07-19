Auburn football is ready to go back to their winning ways. The college football world should be prepared and scared because Hugh Freeze is back at the helm. The former Ole Miss football coach went out to discuss his new job and his plans during the SEC media days.

Press conferences often start with the most dramatic of introductions. Coach Hugh Freeze preferred to keep it short and simple when talking about his return, via Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.

“It’s good to be back,” the Auburn football coach said.

He unveiled his plans of reinvigorating the program amid the huge battle for the SEC football title between other schools. His principles remained intact and explicitly described how their rebuild would look during the SEC media days.

“The bottom line is if we are going to re-establish what Auburn should be, we must have faith in each other. I did sense coming in that faith in the whole family of Auburn football was fractured somewhat, and I think that is where I had to start in trying to repair that,” Freeze said.

He also added his expectations for the team and how he assessed their performance as of late.

“We’re going to coach the heck out of them. Does our roster from top to bottom look like Alabama’s, Georgia’s, LSU’s, Florida, A&M, Ole Miss? I don’t know yet. I know a couple of what they don’t because I’ve watched the tape. Do I think we’ve improved Auburn with the additions that we’ve had since I’ve been here? Yes. Does that close the gap at all? I have no clue,” he declared.

A lot is riding on the coach who has been part of Ole Miss football's winning ways. Will he be able to replicate it for the Tigers?