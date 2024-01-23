Coco Gauff gears up for a semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka, reigniting their U.S. Open rivalry.

Coco Gauff expressed her relief at overcoming a challenging quarterfinal match in the Australian Open on Tuesday. Gauff, who is set to face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, admitted to not playing her best tennis in the previous round.

The 19-year-old Gauff, who triumphed in the U.S. Open final against Sabalenka, is on a remarkable 12-match winning streak at major tournaments. The impressive run includes her recent victory over Marta Kostyuk, which extended beyond three hours. Gauff's skills was on full display as she recovered from a 5-1 deficit in the first set to secure a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 win.

“Today was definitely a C-game,” Gauff said, via the Associated Press. “Didn't play my best tennis but really proud that I was able to get through. Hopefully got the bad match out of the way and I can play even better.”

She faced a formidable opponent in Kostyuk, who executed 39 winners but was hampered by 56 unforced errors. Despite struggling with her forehand and conceding numerous double faults, Gauff managed to turn the match around.

Sabalenka, also on a 12-match streak at Melbourne Park, advanced to the semifinals after defeating No. 9 seed Barbora Krejcikova. Expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming match against Gauff, Sabalenka sees it as an opportunity for redemption following her U.S. Open loss.

Kostyuk, pleased with her first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, remains optimistic about her future prospects in the season.

“Very proud of myself,” she said. “I won for myself today and it's the most important thing. It's just the beginning of the season. Looking forward for what's ahead.”

Gauff's upcoming semifinal against Sabalenka is eagerly anticipated, with both players showing formidable form in the tournament. Sabalenka, having won her first major last year and finishing the year ranked No. 2, hopes to continue her streak of excellent performance in Melbourne.

“I love it. I love it,” Sabalenka said of the showdown with Gauff. “After U.S. Open, I really wanted that revenge, and, I mean, that's a great match.”