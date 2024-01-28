It's still January, and we also have an upset of the year candidate!

Talk about one hell of a finals game! It seemed like Daniil Medvedev would be adding another Grand Slam title to his cabinet after dominating Jannik Sinner in the finals of the Australian Open. However, in a stunning turn of events, Sinner went on a rampage, closing the two-set difference and eventually conquering the Russian star. The win gave the young Italian sensation his first Grand Slam title.

After the match ended, Sinner took to X to express his emotions after the Australian Open final. The Italian star showed his fighting spirit, the same spirit that carried him through the grueling playoff journey.

Never, stop, fighting! My first Grand Slam title, lost for words, forza!!!!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/y8R8eJ1VTh — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) January 28, 2024

Initially, Daniil Medvedev had Jannik Sinner on the ropes to start the Australian Open finals. The Russian jumped out to a 2-0 set lead in dominant fashion, winning 3-6 both sets. However, Sinner eventually found the winning adjustments in order to counter Medvedev's gameplan. In the end, it was Medvedev on the back foot for the rest of the set. Sinner talked about the match in his post-game interview, per CNN.

“I’m so proud. I don’t know whats going on really,” Sinner told Eurosport afterwards. “It was a tough match. He started off really well, he moved me around the court, I couldn’t make my gameplan work. But then somehow in the third set, I was looking for the small chances which I used and then at some point, the match changed and I’m really happy how I reacted.”

On the other side, the loss was yet another blemish in Medvedev's Australian Open resume. Just two years ago, the Russian lost in similar fashion to Novak Djokovic (who was, ironically, Sinner's matchup in the semi-finals in 2024). Medvedev is a great player, and he'll surely bounce back from this. For now, though, it's Sinner's time to shine.