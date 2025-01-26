Jannik Sinner's dominance over the ATP Tour in 2024 was hardly an anomaly. The No. 1-ranked player in the world picked right up where he left off to start the 2025 season, taking home the Australian Open men's singles title in dominant fashion while dropping just two sets along the way.

Sinner capped off the title run with a comfortable 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 win over No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev in the final. Sinner did not face a break point in the entire match, becoming just the third player since 2000 to win a major final without facing one along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

This Australian Open is Sinner's third Grand Slam title overall and his second in Melbourne after winning his maiden major there last year. He also took home the US Open title last September. With this win over Zverev, Sinner became the first man to defend his first career Grand Slam since Nadal did it at Roland Garros in 2005 and 2006, according to ESPN's Matt Walsh.

“It's amazing to achieve these things,” Sinner said, per Walsh.

Sinner was a little bit rusty during the first week of the tournament, dropping the first set of his second round match against Australian wild card Tristan Schoolkate and losing the second set of his fourth-round encounter with No. 13-seed Holger Rune. During the second week, however, Sinner was nails as usual. He swiftly dispatched No. 8 seed Alex De Minaur and No. 21 seed Ben Shelton in straight sets to reach the final before dismantling Zverev.

Jannik Sinner continues to dominate the clutch moments

Jannik Sinner has been the man to beat on the ATP Tour since the fall of 2023, and he backed it up with his third major in five attempts during that time span.

Since the end of the US Open in 2023, where Sinner lost to Zverev in the fourth round, the Italian star is 100-8 in tour level matches. He is 80-5 on hard courts in that time and has been at his best when the stakes are the highest against top opponents and in critical moments in matches. During that time, he is 19-5 against top five players and 29-6 against top 10 players, per Tennis Abstract.

Recently, Sinner has become unbeatable when the scorelines are the tightest. He has won 24 of his last 27 tiebreaks, making it almost impossible to take a set off of him due to his great serving. When you can't break his serve and you can't win a tiebreak against him, he is nearly impossible to take down.

After winning six sets in a row against De Minaur and Zverev during this Australian Open, Sinner has also now won 22 consecutive sets against top 10 players, a stat that dates back to his win over Daniil Medvedev at the Shanghai Masters last fall. If even the top players in the game can't stop Sinner, it's unclear who will be able to slow down this historic run of his.