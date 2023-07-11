The Colorado Avalanche have already made some shrewd moves this offseason, putting themselves in a great position to compete for another Stanley Cup after winning hockey's ultimate prize in 2022. Although they traded Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens and lost JT Compher to free agency, GM Chris MacFarland added Ryan Johansen and Ross Colton on the trade market, and signed Jonathan Drouin and Miles Wood when the free agency period opened.

The Avs will look a lot different up front next year, but they are still loaded with star power, have one of the best back ends in the league and boast one of the game's better starting goaltenders in Alexander Georgiev. Still, the team's offensive depth was tested and ultimately outmatched by the Seattle Kraken last season, as they lost a bruising seven-game series on home ice.

Colorado could add another player or two on the trade market before training camp opens, and here are four options that would put them over the top and firmly back into Stanley Cup contention in the Western Conference next year.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

It's already been widely reported that Elias Lindholm isn't planning on re-signing with the Calgary Flames next year, and it is very possible if that is indeed true, he is traded before training camp. He is making just over $4 million next season, and would be an absolute steal for any team to have a year of his services with that cap hit.

That includes the Colorado Avalanche. They could slot Lindholm in at 2C and push Johansen down to 3C, giving them a fearsome combination up the middle of Nathan MacKinnon, Lindholm, Johansen and Colton. Although Lindholm wouldn't be cheap, he certainly wouldn't be as expensive as he's worth, as Calgary GM Craig Conroy can't afford to lose him for nothing next summer. Acquiring Lindholm would make the Avalanche a wagon up front, and MacFarland should certainly look into the price for the Swedish star.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

Jake DeBrusk rescinded his trade demand from the Boston Bruins last summer, but as the team is in cap h**l this summer, moving him is certainly on the table. The 26-year-old is a solid middle-six winger, and he's someone the Avalanche have already looked into before. He would add some sandpaper that the team is lacking with Gabriel Landeskog set to miss another full season of NHL hockey. DeBrusk has consistency been around the 20-30 goal mark, and he's also an energy player with great forechecking abilities.

DeBrusk would make a lot of sense on the Avs, especially as a $4 million player next year, and could realistically fit on the wing of any of the top three lines. Colorado's bottom-six group struggled as a unit last season, and DeBrusk could be a tonic for that on the third line in Denver in 2023-24.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander is probably the least likely player on this list to be traded, and also the most skilled. The Toronto Maple Leafs realize his value and are reportedly looking to re-sign him. But there's not enough money to go around in Toronto, and if one of their superstar forwards has to go, it will probably be him.

The 27-year-old would be a perfect stylistic fit with the Avalanche. A first line featuring MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Nylander would immediately be one of the most dangerous lines in hockey, and would be a salivating prospect for fans. Coming off a 40-goal season, Nylander is one of the most productive wingers in the league, and his skill set is a treat to watch. It will be intriguing to see if the Maple Leafs can lock him up, but if that isn't the case, even one year of him would be enough to help the Avs go on another deep playoff run like they did two seasons ago.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Mikael Backlund is a very similar player to Lindholm, although he's isn't quite as skilled offensively but is more responsible on the defensive side of the puck. Also like Lindholm, he's reportedly not planning to re-sign with the team when his contract expires next summer.

Although he's 34-years-old, Backlund is still a very solid 3C, and could slot in behind MacKinnon and Johansen, eating tough minutes in the process. He could be a cheap center to target, especially if the team doesn't care about him being a one-year rental. With his defensive skills, he would definitely be a good fit in Colorado, and greatly improve the bottom six.

After winning it all in 2022, the Avalanche are still Stanley Cup contenders with the roster as it is currently constructed. But any of the above four players, even if just for one year, could put them over the top. After a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Kraken last year, the Avs will be looking to reach hockey's ultimate prize again next season, and a few more slick moves from GM Chris MacFarland could put them in excellent shape heading into next year.