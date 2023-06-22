The Calgary Flames were hit with an absolute gut punch on Thursday afternoon, as three of their most important players in Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Noah Hanifin are all not planning to re-sign with the team, according to DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli.

“The thought and belief around the league is that Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin and Mikael Backlund are leaning towards not re-signing with the Flames,” Seravalli said on Calgary's Sportsnet 960 radio station on Thursday.

Although this isn't confirmed, it would be brutal for Flames fans and the team alike if true.

It was already well-known that Hanifin was not interested in re-upping with Calgary, making him one of the league's top trade targets as the NHL offseason continues.

But Seravalli reports that the Flames “recently made a big pitch, rolled out the red carpet to try to re-sign C Elias Lindholm. [Calgary] is waiting on a response from Lindholm and haven't been given definitive answer yet. But general league speculation is he's leaning toward not re-signing.”

That was a tough enough blow for the organization, but the worst news is on the Backlund front, who was drafted 24th overall by the team in 2007 and has spent his entire 15-season career in Alberta.

“Bit of a surprise. Told Mikael Backlund is also leaning toward not re-signing in Calgary,” Seravalli tweeted. “That could change, and Flames hope it does. He's been a staple for 15 years. Nonetheless, Craig Conroy has decisions to make.”

That goes without saying. If three of the most crucial players on the Calgary Flames roster are all indeed not planning on signing contract extensions, it's going to be a busy offseason for GM Conroy and newest front office hire Jarome Iginla.