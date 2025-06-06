The Colorado Avalanche are slated to begin the 2025-26 NHL season without forward Logan O'Connor in their lineup after he recently underwent hip surgery.

According to the post the Avalanche made on their official social media account, O'Connor's recovery timeline is set for between five and six months, meaning he could potentially be unavailable until early December.

This is the second time that O'Connor has undergone hip surgery, but it remains unclear whether this was the same hip he had surgically repaired in 2024.

O'Connor was one of the best Avalanche forwards in their loss to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Quarterfinals, as he scored two goals with four assists for six points during the seven-game series while playing alongside Jack Drury and Parker Kelly on the team’s fourth line. He broke the ice in what was ultimately a loss in Game 7, giving the Avalanche a 1-0 lead with a shorthanded goal in the second period.

During the regular season, he scored 10 goals and tallied 11 assists.

Logan O'Connor was recently re-signed by the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25)
The Avalanche felt strongly enough about O'Connor to re-sign him; his contract carries a $2.5 million cap hit and is set to begin at the beginning of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said shortly after the deal was completed that O'Connor's work ethic and penalty killing skills made him a valuable asset for the team, via ESPN.

“We are thrilled to have ‘OC' under contract for the next seven years,” MacFarland said. “He is a relentless worker and competitor who brings energy and grit to the lineup every night. His speed and skating ability makes him a dangerous two-way player and he is one of our top penalty-killers.”

O'Connor also expressed excitement about the opportunity to remain with the Avalanche and compete for the Stanley Cup.

“I think the organization sets us up every year to give us the opportunity to win,” O'Connor said. “I think you learn from your failures, and obviously the last two years, we've come up short. But I think coming into this year, there's a bit of new excitement around it.”

O'Connor has played in 343 career games with the Avalanche, scoring 45 goals with 58 assists. He's also contributed three goals and eight assists in 38 total playoff games.