The Colorado Avalanche are on the verge of making a crucial addition ahead of the stretch run, finalizing a deal that would bring Philadelphia Flyers stalwart defenseman Sean Walker to Denver.
“Hearing Philadelphia is working on a trade that would send Sean Walker to Colorado,” reported Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Wednesday.
Although both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers were linked to the D-man as late as Wednesday, it looks like Colorado swooped in to acquire the veteran. More to come.