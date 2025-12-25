Kevin Garnett is without a doubt the greatest player in Minnesota Timberwolves franchise history, and the Hall of Famer recently made his return to the organization as a team ambassador following the sale of the team to the group headed by Marc Lore and former MLB players Alex Rodriguez.

Following the announcement of Kevin Garnett’s return to the Timberwolves in an official capacity, the team honored the former franchise star with a NSFW video on social media.

LFGGGGGGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/MnbSbXsKfx — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Timberwolves are one of the marquee matchups from the NBA on Christmas Day as they visit the Denver Nuggets. Since it’s road game, it’s not certain whether or not Garnett will be in the building for the showdown.

Article Continues Below

Garnett was inducted in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020, and the next stop for him is getting his jersey retired by the Wolves franchise, something they have already announced is in the works.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, Garnett played 12 seasons for the Wolves before he was traded to the Boston Celtics. He would return to the franchise during the 2014-15 season via trade with the Brooklyn Nets, and he would play one more year in 2015-16 before announcing his retirement.

Although Garnett never won a championship with the Timberwolves, he is viewed as the best player in franchise history. He holds Wolves’ career averages of 19.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 28.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During 12 seasons with the Wolves, Garnett was selected to 10 NBA All-Star appearances. He won the league’s MVP award during the 2003-04 season, and was a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.