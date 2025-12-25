The Minnesota Vikings have decided to put center Ryan Kelly on the injured reserve — again.

The team announced the move on Wednesday, as the veteran offensive lineman suffered yet another concussion during Minnesota's 16-13 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

“The Vikings on Wednesday placed veteran center Ryan Kelly on Injured Reserve for the second time in 2025, one day ahead of hosting the Lions in Week 17,” shared Craig Peters of Minnesota's official website.

This is the third time in the 2025 NFL season that the four-time Pro Bowler has sustained a concussion. The first one occurred during the Vikings' Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which resulted in him missing a game. He got back to action in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, but he also picked up a concussion in that contest. As a result, Kelly landed on the injured reserve.

With six concussions suffered so far in his NFL career, there could be the possibility that Kelly may have already played his last game in the league, as mentioned by Kevin Seifert of ESPN. In any case, he would not see action for at least the remainder of the 2025 campaign, as the Vikings have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Vikings are on a three-game winning streak, but even if they go undefeated in their final two games — against the Detroit Lions in Week 17 and versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 — they will still be heading to an early vacation.

After playing his first nine seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Kelly signed a two-year contract worth $18 million with the Vikings in March.