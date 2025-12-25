One of the biggest storylines in the NBA with trade season upon us is what does the future hold for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. While Giannis himself has said that he has not had any conversations with the Bucks regarding his future, fans didn’t quite believe that to be true. In any case, Giannis made sure to make Christmas a special one for a group of young Bucks fans.

During the week of Christmas, Giannis Antetokounmpo treated a group of young fans to a special event at Dick’s Sporting Goods where they were given gift bags as well as gift cards to purchase merchandise. They also received pairs of shoes from the Bucks’ star.

As far as the basketball side of things, Antetokounmpo appears to progressing in his recovery from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 2. The initial prognosis for his return was two-to-four weeks. The Bucks have struggled this season, and are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings at 12-18.

Article Continues Below

Antetokounmpo has appeared in 17 games so far this season, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists with spilts of 63.9 percent shooting from the field, 43.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 63.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Amid the Bucks’ struggles, rumors and speculation have heated up regarding the franchise’s star potentially asking for a trade. But as the trade winds blow and the deadline draws near, the Bucks reportedly are in the market as buyers looking to add help around Giannis rather than blow it up.