Cale Makar stands alone.

Cale Makar has already entered the conversation as one of the greatest Colorado Avalanche defensemen of all time — and the 25-year-old superstar added another extremely impressive accomplishment to his resume on Wednesday night.

Makar scored Colorado's first goal of the game in a 6-2 drubbing of the Washington Capitals. It was his 76th career National Hockey League tally, and earned him the title of the franchise's all-time leader in goals by a defenseman.

The record, which was previously held by longtime Avs blueliner Tyson Barrie, now belongs to Makar. It took the former 484 games to reach 75 tallies, and the latter just 280 to hit 76.

It also happened to be the first short-handed goal of Makar's illustrious career.

“A little bit of a slow start, but to be able to get that one near the end, I think it gave us a little bit of an extra boost,” Makar said afterwards, per NHL.com's Ryan Boulding. “It was a big one, but obviously guys just found a way to fill the net after that.”

Avalanche secure win in Cale Makar's milestone game

Makar's goal got the offense started for Colorado, who ended up scoring six goals to run away with their 31st victory of the 2023-24 campaign.

Nathan MacKinnon continued his Hart Trophy case by scoring a ridiculous four goals and an assist, while fellow superstar Mikko Rantanen had a goal and four assists of his own.

The team continues to thrive with Makar, MacKinnon and Rantanen leading the way. But on Wednesday, it was the young Canadian that earned the spotlight.

“Only 25 years old and in his fifth full NHL season, Makar has evolved into one of the league’s greatest offensive blueliners in its 100-plus year history,” wrote Daily Faceoff's Hunter Crowther. “Last Saturday, Makar became the second-fastest defenseman to reach 300 career points in NHL history, achieving the feat in 280 career games, just one shy of Bobby Orr, who scored 300 points in 279 career games.”

This season, Cale Makar is up to 11 goals and 57 points in 43 games. He's well on his way to shatter his career-high of 86 points, which was set during his Norris Trophy-winning campaign in 2021-22. He also captured the Conn Smythe trophy by helping Colorado win its first Stanley Cup since 2001 in the ensuing playoff run.

The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft continues to be the best D-man in the world, and it's only a matter of time before the superstar is breaking more records in the Mile High City.