A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Cale Makar missed his second game in a row Wednesday night against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Needless to say, the Colorado Avalanche could have used his excellent on the ice in that game, as the defending Stanley Cup champions saw their six-game win streak end in a 5-2 home loss.

There’s no certainty at the moment that Cale Makar will be able to return to action as soon as this coming Friday’s home game against the Arizona Coyotes, though, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar has not shut the door completely on that possibility.

“I still have him as day-to-day,” Bednar said of the defenseman who is dealing with a lower-body injury, via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Considered by many as the best defenseman in the NHL today, Cale Makar last hit the ice Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings and made a huge impact on the Avs, as he had three assists in a 5-1 Colorado victory.

After the win over the Red Wings, Bednar said that Cale Makar picked up an injury in during that game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s out. Tweaked something in the Detroit game,” Bednar said earlier this week, per NHL.com. “Felt good after. Yesterday, sore. Sore again today,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Not going to risk it and have it drag on.”

Makar has been sensational this month of March when he’s active, as he has three goals and 13 assists since the end of February. He also has an eight-game point streak going, during which he’s got four multi-point outings.

On the season, Cale Makar has 16 goals and 45 assists across 55 appearances.