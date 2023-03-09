The Colorado Avalanche have had bad luck with injuries this season. The defending Stanley Cup champions have been without their captain, Gabriel Landeskog, all season. While many have high hopes for his eventual return, head coach Jared Bednar isn’t so sure.

Bednar spoke to the media on Wednesday when he expressed doubt about Landeskog playing at an elite level when he returns. “And am I a little bit concerned? Yeah,” the Avalanche coach said. “I mean, he hasn’t played all year. Do I think that he can easily come out of this and be fine? Yeah, I mean, he’s putting in the work. So, only time will tell. You just don’t know.”

Landeskog has been away for a while. In fact, he last played a regular-season game on March 10, 2022. He underwent knee surgery shortly after that and had another unrelated knee surgery in October.

Bednar had no update on a timetable for Landeskog’s return. The Avalanche coach called it a “slow-moving process” for his captain, but that Landeskog was working hard.

The 30-year-old Avalanche star has returned to the ice in some capacity. He skated back on February 20, signaling a return could come sooner rather than later.

Landeskog did play for the Avalanche in the playoffs, and he played well. He scored 11 goals and 22 points as Colorado lifted the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001.

The Avalanche are fighting for a spot in the playoffs this season in an attempt to defend their title. Gabriel Landeskog could return to the team then, but only time will tell if he is healthy enough to lead his team toward a second straight Stanley Cup.