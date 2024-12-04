The Buffalo Sabres had everything in complete control on Tuesday night against the visiting Colorado Avalanche, taking a 4-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes of play thanks to a pair of goals from Tage Thompson along with goals from J.J. Peterka and Beck Malenstyn.

It seemed like an easy two points was in the bag for the Sabres – until it wasn't. The Avalanche shocked the Sabres and the fans in attendance by roaring back with five unanswered goals, including the game-winner from Artturi Lehkonen with just over four minutes left in the third period.

Newly acquired Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood was thrust into action after starter Alexander Georgiev conceded four early goals. Wedgewood held the Sabres in check and earned the victory in a game that began disastrously for his new team but ended on a winning note.

As he put it afterwards, he was just glad he was able to help out his new team, via X.

“Credit to the guys, I didn't have to see much in the third until we took the lead, and then obviously you're playing management (hockey),” Wedgewood explained. “Got in there to try to stop the bleeding and tonight was a good night for me to do it.”

Wedgewood finished with 22 saves, keeping the Sabres off the scoreboard after replacing Georgiev.

Scott Wedgewood was recently acquired by the Avalanche from the Predators

Wedgewood left the Dallas Stars as a free agent this past offseason and signed a two-year contract with the Nashville Predators to back up Juuse Saros; he was part of a major free-agent haul by Nashville that also included Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei.

But the Predators got off to a bewilderingly slow start, something completely unexpected given their offseason additions. After appearing in only four games with Nashville, he was traded to the Avalanche this past weekend in exchange for Justus Annunen.

The win was his second of the season, albeit in a new uniform; he previously helped the Predators defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 26.