The Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres are both searching for a win after a losing stretch. The Avalanche have been dominant against the Sabres, winning eight of their past ten matchups since 2018. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Sabres prediction and pick.

Here are the Avalanche-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Sabres Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+175)

Moneyline: -150

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Sabres

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Altitude, MSG

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche are in a poor position. They had a chance to prove they were still contenders with a gauntlet of a schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers. They won just one of those games in a shootout, nearly putting them back below .500. It hasn't been all bad. They've still won six of their past ten games after a stretch at the start where they won five of six.

It could be time for Scott Wedgewood to make his Avalanche debut in this game, as Colorado acquired him as part of their goaltending tandem with Alexandar Georgiev. The Avalanche have been struggling to get quality goaltending, and they feel Wedgewood could be the answer. It's been a challenging year for Wedgewood, as he had a .878 save percentage and 3.69 goals-against average in five starts with the Nashville Predators. However, it's important to note the Predators have been a disaster this season. Wedgewood has had plenty of success behind quality teams in his career and could find form again in Colorado.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres are right around a playoff spot, which they have been for the past few seasons. However, it isn't good enough when they come short and get a mid-first-round draft pick. The Sabres are currently 11-11-2 and are fifth in the Atlantic Division. This season could be their best chance in a while to make the postseason, as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins aren't playing like their usual dominant self. If those teams figure out their issues, it could be another long year for Buffalo, but they'll need to start compiling some wins now to put themselves in a better position in March and April.

The Sabres have lost three consecutive games after winning four of five, and it'll soon be desperation time to grab another win. Their upcoming schedule isn't the most manageable, as they host the Winnipeg Jets, Detroit Red Wings, and New York Rangers after this matchup.

Final Avalanche-Sabres Prediction & Pick

Wedgewood has never been a starter in his career, but seeing him take on that role in Colorado wouldn't be surprising. Despite his struggles in Nashville, Wedgewood has a career .905 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average in the NHL. Those numbers would be a massive difference from the goaltending the Avalanche has been getting this season, as Georgiev and Justus Annunen combined for a 3.72 goals-against average and a .859 save percentage. Wedgewood playing among his career averages could be the difference in a few more wins for the Avalanche and a better position than fourth in the Central Division.

If Wedgewood starts in this game, take the Avalanche in this game and possibly start looking at some futures for the team.

Final Avalanche-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-150)