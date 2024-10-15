The Colorado Avalanche have been without Jonathan Drouin for their last two games. Drouin suffered an injury in the team's opening season loss to the Vegas Golden Knights last week. Initially, Drouin was set to miss two games before being re-evaluated. However, it appears Drouin is going to miss more time.

Drouin now has a “longer” injury timeline, according to head coach Jared Bednar. “He's gonna have a little bit of a longer timeline. Don't know it exactly either because he's getting reevaluated, but he won't play Wednesday,” the Avalanche bench boss said, via Denver Gazette reporter Evan Rawal.

It's certainly a blow to an Avalanche team already in need of forward depth. Drouin is one of the team's best offensive producers. The veteran forward scored 19 goals and 56 points for Colorado last season. Drouin's 56 points were fourth among Avalanche skaters in the 2023-24 season. Only Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar scored more points.

Avalanche lose Jonathan Drouin amid winless start

The loss of Jonathan Drouin was a blow to the Avalanche before they played their two most recent games. However, it certainly stings now that he is out longer than initially hoped. Especially given that Colorado has yet to win a game this season.

The Avalanche had concerns over their goaltending heading into the season. And so far, those concerns have been proven right. Colorado has allowed six or more goals in each of their last three games. This includes the eight goals they conceded against the Vegas Golden Knights during the season opener.

Allowing a large amount of goals puts pressure on the team's offense to perform. The Avalanche have been able to generate offense to some extent. They scored four goals in each of their first two games. However, it's certainly not enough to keep themselves afloat.

Colorado's offense remains nearly as top heavy as it was last year, at least early on. MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Makar all scored 90 or more points in 2023-24. And this year, they are in a three-way tie for the team lead in points. Without Drouin in the lineup, someone is going to need to step up and help take the offensive burden off this trio.

The Avalanche will need to move forward without Drouin for the time being. It will certainly be interesting to see how they configure their lineup moving forward. Colorado hits the ice again on Wednesday as they face the Boston Bruins as part of their current four-game homestand.