Veteran forward Zach Parise chose to sign with the Avalanche and continue his career.

The Colorado Avalanche are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. And they recently made a move to add some depth and experience for the stretch run. They added veteran forward Zach Parise on a one-year contract. The 39-year-old practiced with his new team for the first time on Sunday.

Following that practice, Parise spoke with the media for the first time. He admitted that winning a Stanley Cup had a major influence on his decision to return to the NHL. This is nothing surprising, as winning the Stanley Cup has long been a goal of his. That said, he believes the Avalanche give him the best chance at finally hoisting hockey's holy grail.

“Just from watching and playing against this group for a long time, it's no secret how good they are,” he said Sunday, via NHL.com. “This being my last go at it, nothing's guaranteed, but I want to put myself in a spot where you have a good chance. That's all you ask for, so to me, that was the biggest draw.”

Zach Parise pulls back curtain on decision to return, sign with Avalanche

Parise did not sign his contract until January 26. However, the 39-year-old said the fire to return to the league was lit a few months ago. It wasn't until he came back from a golfing trip that he realized he had the desire to hit the ice once again.

“I was fully intending on being done playing,” Parise said, via NHL.com. “When I got back, you start seeing your buddies are leaving, training camps are starting. It was then that I had the opportunity to play. It was brought to my attention I'd be allowed to train and play half a year.”

The 39-year-old says the final push came from his wife. “She said, ‘You got a great opportunity. You might as well do it.' So it was like September that I was like, ‘All right, I'm going to give this a shot,'” Parise explained on Sunday.

Parise played a full 82 games for the New York Islanders in 2022-23, scoring 34 points. However, the veteran forward did not get close to the Stanley Cup. In fact, the closest he's come was in 2012 when his New Jersey Devils fell to the Los Angeles Kings in the Stanley Cup Final.

Zach Parise can provide secondary scoring to an already exciting Avalanche offense. Let's see if his added impact can provide Colorado the push they need to win their second Stanley Cup in three years this spring.