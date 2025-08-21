On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers lost their third straight game to the Chicago Cubs. All against the backdrop of a fierce playoff race with the Brewers leading the Cubs by six games in the NL Central.

Starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski gave up three runs in four innings pitched, resulting in a 4-3 defeat.

Afterward, Brewers manager Pat Murphy provided an honest assessment of his team, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but we showed tremendous heart and tremendous relentlessness,” Murphy said. “I mean, Miz’s start, that’s not good enough. He lost his, whatever you want to call it, focus. That’s not good enough.”

However, Murphy gave his team credit for mustering a comeback in the 9th inning. Trailing 4-2, pinch hitter Danny Jansen brought in a run with two outs and the bases loaded off William Contreas.

“When the wind’s blowing, you can’t try to fight it or you’ll break the branches,” Murphy said. “You let the branches blow. We’ll come back and reset.”

In the first two innings, Misiorowski was perfect. Then, he walked three Cubs (Owen Casssie, Dansby Swanson, and Matt Shaw) at the start of the third inning.

But Murphy said that Misiorowki's eventual struggles weren't mechanical, but rather mental.

“It’s definitely mental,” Murphy said. “There’s nothing wrong with his levers, you know what I mean? He lost it. The situation got away from him.”

The Brewers remain resolute

All is not lost for the Brewers. They still maintain a solid lead over the Cubs as they seek to win the division, but they have to get back to winning.

Pitcher Brandon Woodruff said the “world is not falling apart” following a doubleheader lost to the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Recently, the Brewers were on a 14 game winning streak before losing to the Cincinnati Reds last Sunday.