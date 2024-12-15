The National Hockey League is often driven by the play of its stars. While there is no star brighter than Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, perhaps no team has a greater collection of superstars than the Colorado Avalanche.

Begin with the speed and power of Nathan MacKinnon, who can dominate any game when he comes down the left wing with the puck on his stick and using his body to wall off the defensive players. Linemate Mikko Rantanen regularly lives up to his nickname of “The Moose” because of his strength and ability to position his body in a way that leads to multiple scoring opportunities.

Cale Makar is a remarkable talent on the blue line. Multiple observers have called him the most talented defenseman in the NHL since Bobby Orr dominated the game. If that's a bit too strong of an opinion, it's clear that Makar is no worse than the No. 3 defenseman in the league.

In addition to those superstars, the Avs have ax x-factor in right wing Val Nichushkin who combines power, skill and determination when he gets in the scoring areas. There is no doubt about Nichushkin's talent level, but he has had personal issues that have forced him out of the lineup before, and they could return at any time.

Avs understand that it's not just about talent

Every time head coach Jared Bednar looks at his players are, he knows that is a particular advantage for the Avalanche on a nightly basis. But a look at the standings tells the story that most hockey fans know all too well.

It's great to have talent, but it doesn't always result in victories — particularly in the most important games. That's why the Avalanche find themselves in 4th place in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

They trail the Minnesota Wild, the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars, and the Avs don't have to take a back seat to any of those teams in terms of skill level.

However, when it comes to employing that skill on a consistent basis, Bednar knows he does not see his team bring it every night. The Avs have a 17-14-0 record through 31 games, and that's just not representative of the way this team can play when concentration is high and the team does not let any detail go without taking care of its business.

MacKinnon is certainly a demonstrative player who tries to carry the Avs to the promised land. He has an unstoppable quality to his game and he has tallied 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points in the team's first 31 games. Despite that level of production, he has a rating of just plus-3, and that's an indicator of a lack of consistency.

Rantanen is right behind with a team-high 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points, but the lack of consistency often shows with his rating of plus-1. Few players can match his strength and skill around the net, but defensive responsibilities are not always at the top of his list.

Makar demonstrates magical skills on every-night basis

Bednar does not try to fool himself concerning his team's all-around offensive skills. The Avs have far more talent when it comes to putting the puck in the net than they do when it comes to keeping it out.

The team's first defensive pairing of Makar and Devon Toews is as skilled as any duo in the league. Makar is the best offensive defenseman in the league. He has netted 9 goals and 27 assists in the team's first 31 games. His wrist shot from the point is a brilliant power play weapon.

Toews is also a gifted player with solid offensive skills. While he's not in the same category as Makar, he does have a goal and 11 assists.

Makar has a plus-2 rating, while Toews has been caught for goals a few more times than he would like and he has a minus-3 rating.

Samuel Girard and Sam Malinksi form the No. 2 defensive duo while Keaton Middleton and Calvin de Haan make up the third defense pairing.

Girard is solid and Malinksi can hold his own, but neither is a major offensive threat.

Goaltending has been a major issue for Avs

The truth of the matter is that no team has had worse goaltending than the Avs to this point in the season. Five goaltenders have seen action for Colorado, and the recent acquisition of Mackenzie Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks means that a sixth goaltender will have an opportunity to play the team.

Blackwood was acquired for Alexandar Georgiev, and the Avs are hoping he can live up to his potential. Blackwood played in 19 games for the Sharks and he has a 6-9-3 record at this point in the season with a 3.00 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.

Blackwood had better numbers in his first three seasons with the Devils, but his performance to this point in the year has to give Bednar hope that the Avs can at least get average goaltending throughout the rest of the season.

The Avs clearly have the talent to light up the scoreboard most nights, but their ability to keep the puck out of their own net is a major concern for the rest of the season