After fighting to make her way back to the starting lineup for weeks, Azzi Fudd will be out indefinitely after re-injuring her right knee versus Georgetown on Jan. 15. The sophomore was expected to be a national player of the year candidate this season but has only been able to play in seven full games.

Fudd appeared to have injured her knee when she took an awkward step versus Georgetown and went down. She checked out of the game with a few minutes left in the first half. Fudd didn’t travel with the team and missed the Huskies’ win over Seton Hall on Jan. 17.

Fudd has not been the only player UConn has tried to patch back up this year. Against Seton Hall, the Huskies only had seven active players and had to postpone their game versus DePaul after not having enough healthy players to play their BIG EAST rivals. The team is still waiting on freshman five-star recruit Ayanna Patterson to make her way back to the court after suffering a concussion. She remains in concussion protocol but was working out on the court ahead of UConn’s game against Seton Hall.

Despite losing Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady at the top of the season along with their teammates constant fight against the injury bug, UConn is still 15-2 and is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press’ weekly top-25 rankings. Their average margin of victory is currently 21.2 and are first in the country in effective field goal percentage (58.1%), according to Her Hoops Stats’ database.